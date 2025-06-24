  • Home Home

Homeowner shares video tour of stunning tiny home built from unique materials: 'Looks so lovely'

"We all only need to live like this."

by Craig Gerard
"We all only need to live like this."

Photo Credit: TikTok

The amount of energy required to power traditional homes can be enormous. It can not only be prohibitively expensive but also quite damaging to the environment. Perhaps this explains the massive surge of popularity in tiny home living. One homeowner in Germany recently gave a tour of her space and posted it to TikTok.

As the camera tours the quarters, a narrator for the Alternative House (@alternativehouses) account explains the house is "a handcrafted eco-conscious haven built with love, reclaimed materials, and a deep connection to nature."

@alternativehouses

200SqFt tiny house tour

♬ FRENCH BOSSA NOVA - Ladji Mouflet & gracegrace

"This tiny house embodies sustainable living, DIY craftsmanship," they added. "It's a testament to how thoughtful design and resourcefulness can create a warm, functional, and environmentally friendly home."

There are many reasons an estimated 73% of Americans would consider living in a tiny home. First and foremost is economics. Tiny houses are 87% cheaper on average than normal-sized houses. They require less material to build and, since they take up less space, less land to build on. And monthly energy bills are significantly lower.

The energy produced by these homes is also significantly less. Traditionally sized homes can emit 28,000 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year. Tiny homes release about 2,000 pounds.

And many tiny-home owners are innovative with the materials they use. For instance, a house made of cob, which is an organic combination of clay, sand, and straw, went viral just last year. Another created an entirely sustainable office space and loft in a tree.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Since many tiny-home enthusiasts are devoted to sustainable living, solar panels are a popular option to power them. Solar energy is a great economic option as it can bring your energy costs to nearly $0. And now, finding the right solar panel vendor is easier than ever. EnergySage offers a free online tool allowing users to compare quotes from vetted vendors, saving consumers up to $10,000.

But for some, the purchase of solar panels is too expensive, which makes leasing a more attractive option. Palmetto's LightReach program helps users install panels for no down payment while still locking in low energy rates.

Commenters on the original post were clearly very impressed with the tiny home. One said, "That looks so lovely," Another said: "We all only need to live like this."

Would you live in a home made of mud?

Totally 💯

No way 🙅

Only if it saves me money 💰

Only if it looks good 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x