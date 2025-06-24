Homeowner shares video tour of stunning tiny home built from unique materials: 'Looks so lovely'

"We all only need to live like this."

The amount of energy required to power traditional homes can be enormous. It can not only be prohibitively expensive but also quite damaging to the environment. Perhaps this explains the massive surge of popularity in tiny home living. One homeowner in Germany recently gave a tour of her space and posted it to TikTok.

As the camera tours the quarters, a narrator for the Alternative House (@alternativehouses) account explains the house is "a handcrafted eco-conscious haven built with love, reclaimed materials, and a deep connection to nature."

"This tiny house embodies sustainable living, DIY craftsmanship," they added. "It's a testament to how thoughtful design and resourcefulness can create a warm, functional, and environmentally friendly home."

There are many reasons an estimated 73% of Americans would consider living in a tiny home. First and foremost is economics. Tiny houses are 87% cheaper on average than normal-sized houses. They require less material to build and, since they take up less space, less land to build on. And monthly energy bills are significantly lower.

The energy produced by these homes is also significantly less. Traditionally sized homes can emit 28,000 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year. Tiny homes release about 2,000 pounds.

And many tiny-home owners are innovative with the materials they use. For instance, a house made of cob, which is an organic combination of clay, sand, and straw, went viral just last year. Another created an entirely sustainable office space and loft in a tree.

Since many tiny-home enthusiasts are devoted to sustainable living, solar panels are a popular option to power them. Solar energy is a great economic option as it can bring your energy costs to nearly $0. And now, finding the right solar panel vendor is easier than ever. EnergySage offers a free online tool allowing users to compare quotes from vetted vendors, saving consumers up to $10,000.

But for some, the purchase of solar panels is too expensive, which makes leasing a more attractive option. Palmetto's LightReach program helps users install panels for no down payment while still locking in low energy rates.

Commenters on the original post were clearly very impressed with the tiny home. One said, "That looks so lovely," Another said: "We all only need to live like this."

