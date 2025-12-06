Driver slams infuriating trend taking over US roadways: 'It's literally illegal'

A Reddit user shared their frustration about an all-too-familiar problem on the roads. More drivers with lifted trucks are now installing extremely bright headlights that blind other motorists.

The post, shared with the r/mildlyinfuriating community, shows a photo taken from inside a vehicle during rainy evening conditions. The side mirror shows intensely bright lights from a vehicle behind them, with a glare so powerful it's difficult to see the road ahead.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It seems like almost every driver with a lifted truck has these asshole lights now. It's literally blinding," the Reddit user wrote.

This problem affects road safety. When drivers can't see properly because of glare, accident risks increase for everyone on the road. The blinding effect can last several seconds after passing or being passed by one of these trucks, leaving drivers temporarily unable to judge distances or spot hazards.

Older drivers and those with certain eye conditions face even greater challenges when confronted with these ultra-bright lights.

The issue gets worse in rain or fog, when bright lights bounce off wet surfaces and produce even more visibility problems.

Lifted trucks also tend to consume more fuel than standard vehicles. The modifications that raise a truck's height often decrease fuel efficiency, which means more money spent at the pump and more pollution released into the air. These modifications can reduce fuel economy by a couple of miles per gallon or more, depending on the lift height and tire size. Over a year of driving, that adds up to hundreds of extra dollars in fuel costs and thousands of pounds of unnecessary pollution.

When these vehicles also feature improperly aimed high-intensity lights, they place a double burden on both community safety and environmental health.

The frustration in the comments was palpable. One person noted, "It's literally illegal to not have your lights pointed at the road properly."

Another commenter wrote, "I'm sick of feeling like I'm about to be abducted by aliens every time I'm in front of one."

