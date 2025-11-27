Driver captures photo of dangerous trend taking over US roadways: 'How can … this not be illegal?

"I think [these] on any car should be banned."

A Reddit user shared their anger with the r/f***cars subreddit, posting a photo that many drivers know too well.

The image, taken from inside their car at night, shows a rearview mirror completely washed out by intensely bright lights from a truck behind them.

"Why are trucks that blind other cars legal?" the Redditor asked. "I'm sorry for driving, y'all. But I have to, the public transportation in my area is abysmal. But how can trucks like this not be illegal?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo captures what happens when a large truck with high-mounted, powerful headlights pulls up behind a regular car. The driver's rearview mirror reflects an almost blinding white glare, making it difficult to see anything else. The dashboard is visible below, while colored lights from other vehicles dot the darkness outside, but the truck's headlights dominate the frame.

This lighting mismatch affects more than driver comfort. Excessive brightness from headlights can cause temporary vision impairment, making roads less safe for everyone.

When drivers are constantly squinting or looking away from their mirrors, they miss important information about traffic conditions. The height difference between trucks and cars makes the problem worse, since truck headlights often shine into the eyes of people in smaller vehicles.

Modern LED headlights also use more energy than older bulbs, though supporters argue they last longer. Still, the environmental cost of manufacturing these high-intensity systems adds up.

Commenters shared their own experiences and solutions. "It is awful, but definitely push that little tab at the bottom of your rear view at night to save your retinas," one person advised, referring to the night mode feature on most mirrors.

Another took a stronger stance, writing: "I think LED lights on any car should be banned. You just don't need that much light 99% of the time. Bicycle, yes, no problem though."

