Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that could revolutionize streetlights around the world: 'Promising potential'

A team of researchers has come up with a clever, low-cost solution to deal with overheating LEDs, and it's probably something you never thought about.

LEDs are already much more energy-efficient than old-school bulbs, but they have a not-so-bright side: They get hot. Really hot. When they overheat, they waste energy, wear out faster, and require more maintenance. That's a big deal when we're talking about millions of streetlights glowing every night in cities around the world.

In a new study published in Nature, scientists introduced an innovative cooling method for outdoor LED streetlights using a material called nanoporous polyethylene, or nanoPE. It sounds high-tech (and it is), but the result is pretty simple to explain: This film helps LEDs cool off by pointing them up toward the night sky.

The system uses the sky's natural chill to help streetlights release excess heat. The nanoPE film reflects visible light back down to the street where it's needed while letting the LEDs' heat (in the form of mid-infrared radiation) escape upward into space. It's kind of like giving the LEDs a skylight to let off steam, with no fans or bulky equipment required and ostensibly a goal to avoid adding to light pollution.

The results are impressive. According to the study, the new setup cooled the lights by nearly 8 degrees Celsius. Even outdoors, where controlling conditions is more difficult, it managed to lower temperatures by about 4.4 degrees Celsius. That means better performance, longer lifespans, and around 5% more efficiency, which adds up when you're talking about an entire city grid.

"The implications of such a reduction in energy consumption and carbon emissions are significant, signifying a promising potential for promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability," the study said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

So what's the big picture? If cities across the U.S. adopted this cooling system, we could save roughly 1.9 terawatt-hours of electricity annually. That's enough to power over 180,000 homes for a year (while keeping about 1.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere).

In fact, this kind of passive cooling lines up with the bigger movement we are seeing around sustainable design: creating systems that work with nature, not against it. Think choosing plastic-free options to avoid single-use packaging or designing tech that uses fewer resources but still gets the job done.

That's not all. This cooling method is cost-effective and scalable, unlike the pricey, complex systems we use now. That means it could extend and help more people without all the objections that typically come with "newfangled" updates to long-used forms of technology.

And while this tech was designed with streetlights in mind, it could work for other electronics (such as solar-powered devices) that need passive cooling.

So, yes, this new study could lead to small improvements to a wide spectrum of areas: lights, cities, solar panels, and even the planet with that pollution reduction. A small change that might have not-so-small implications.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.