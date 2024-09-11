Homeowner shares astonishing energy bill savings after switching to LED lightbulbs: 'Totally lived up to the hype'

As more people become aware of environmental issues, light-emitting diode (LED) light bulbs are becoming standard to decrease energy consumption. However, one Reddit user realized something else about LEDs.

While living in an area with high electricity costs, the original poster "calculated that over the life span of the LEDs, they will cost that much less than incandescent." According to their estimates, they could save $145 per bulb.

The savings are only made possible by LEDs lasting 30 times longer than incandescent bulbs and three to five times longer than CFL (compact fluorescent lamp) bulbs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Additionally, LEDs consume 90% less energy and produce less heat than traditional bulbs, per Strada. They also offer better illumination and are 100% recyclable. Of course, their energy efficiency and durability mean they create less waste.

Recycling LED bulbs at the end of their life can reduce their impact even more. The U.S. has a poor recycling record. In 2021, U.S. households only recycled 2.4 million metric tons (around 2.6 million tons) of plastics out of 51 million metric tons (around 56 million tons) produced. Likewise, the recycling rate declined from 9.5% to 5% from 2014 to 2021.

Overflowing landfills generate another environmental issue — they produce ample methane gas, a significant contributor to global warming. Methane's planet-warming potential is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over 20 years.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By diverting recyclable materials — such as LEDs — you can positively impact the world by keeping unnecessary trash out of landfills and reducing air pollution.

Recycle LEDs at home or take advantage of free e-cycling programs at Staples, Best Buy, and other big-name retailers. Some places even offer store credit for your used light bulbs.

While on your recycling kick, send other goods to organizations like Trashie, GotSneakers, or ThredUp, which will gladly take your items off your hands and give you a little cash or rewards along the way.

There are many benefits of switching to LEDs. As one Redditor commented: "LEDs have totally lived up to the hype," especially since, unlike conventional bulbs, they rarely break upon impact.

Another Reddit user commented: "I've lived in my current apartment for about six years, and I've had to replace incandescent lightbulbs in the bathroom five plus times …In the same time, not a single one of my LED bulbs have gone bad."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.