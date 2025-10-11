Homeowner dismayed after new neighbor's kind gesture goes wrong: 'Common trend'

"Some people only learn when there is pain involved."

What was meant as a kind, neighborly gesture turned into a nightmare.

A post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit took the internet by storm when one homeowner's lawn was mowed by their neighbor.

Now, this may sound like a kind thing to do, but not when your garden is filled with St Augustine grass, otherwise known as buffalo grass. This particular species is native to North America and is a great, low-maintenance alternative to a regular lawn. However, it should never be mowed too short, or it harms the grass and makes it susceptible to disease.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor remarked that their once lush lawn had been killed by their neighbor attempting to be helpful. After being mowed too short, buffalo grass lawns quickly fill up with weeds and become a challenge to restore to health.

The Texas Agricultural Extension Service recommends mowing St Augustine grass at a height of 2 ½ to 3 inches, or 3 - 3 ½ inches in shady areas.

"Common trend," they captioned the post. "People move to Florida and don't understand that you're only supposed to take a little bit off the top when it comes to St. Augustine grass. I myself almost killed my first lawn here years ago."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Although the neighbor was only trying to be kind in this instance, neighbors and HOAs often hinder homeowners seeking climate-friendly home solutions, such as blocking sustainable upgrades like solar panels or rewilding and adding native plants to their lawns.

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is have a polite conversation with your neighbors about your eco-friendly choices, and hopefully, they'll get on board. If you do end up getting building work done to make your home or garden greener, make sure to be mindful of those living around you and the disruption that building works can cause.

One irate Reddit user suggested, "Send him the bill for replanting your St. Augustine grass after killing it. Some people only learn when there is pain involved."

Diplomatically, the original poster replied, "Haha, we're on good terms, no need to start a war over it. I can fix it slowly over time… Just sucks because it can get wet and muddy in the narrow pathway."

"It's not just Florida," another commenter added. "Many people cut their grass too short, and that is very hard on the lawn, especially in hot, dry weather."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.