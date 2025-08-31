Worried homeowner seeks legal guidance after HOA blocks lucrative home renovation: 'I think you need to talk to a lawyer'

One California homeowner encountered a frustrating roadblock when they wanted to install solar panels — and a battery for storage — in a neighborhood within a homeowners association.

They shared their frustration with a friend, who posted seeking advice in the r/Solar subreddit. "His HOA does not block solar installs but will NOT allow batteries such as powerwall to be installed due to 'safety reasons,'" said the original poster. "Is there any protections requiring HOA's to allow installation of batteries similar to how they are required to allow panels to be installed?"

It makes sense to ask. Installing solar is one of the most effective ways to lower your electric bill, often reducing it to $0 or to a small service charge for the grid connection. Even better, the online marketplace EnergySage has free tools to help you get and compare quotes from installers in your area, allowing you to get the best deal on the installation itself and save even more money.

But to save the most money and have solar power available at night as well as during the day, you need a battery to store the power. Otherwise, you can only use your solar power immediately, while it's sunny out.

Commenters weren't sure that a case like this had ever been tested, but they guessed that the law would be on the homeowner's side.

"Unfortunately I think you need to talk to a lawyer about that," one noted.

"The relevant legislation is Civil Code Section 714," said one commenter. "... This is what prevents HOAs from blocking the installation of solar panels. IMO there's a bit of ambiguity in that the definition of 'solar energy system' defined in Section 801.5 does mention storage: 'Any solar collector or other solar energy device whose primary purpose is to provide for the collection, storage, and distribution of solar energy for space heating, space cooling, electric generation, or water heating.'"

