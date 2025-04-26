Homeowner battles relentless weeds with surprisingly effective solution: 'I've cleared about 80% of the invasive stuff out'

Unfortunately, ridding a property of various invasive species can be a challenge.

Natural lawns are known for being very low-maintenance, but that doesn't mean there's no upfront effort.

A recent Reddit thread exemplifies this fact, with before-and-after photos posted in the r/invasivespecies showing the original poster's hard work.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP doesn't have all the answers, though. Referring to the area of Pennsylvania they call home, they asked, "What's a good wetland native for 6b that receives about 3-6 hours of direct sunlight in the spring, and about 3 hours of sunlight in the summer?"

One of the answers is swamp milkweed, but the invasive species have to go first.

Unfortunately, ridding a property of various invasive species can be a challenge — as troublesome as their name implies, they're able to choke off trees and rob native plants of necessary moisture and nutrients.

But, having already cleared the property to a large extent, OP is clearly up to the task.

"I've cleared about 80% of the invasive stuff out after some determination and help from my new favorite tool — the machete," they wrote.

Remaining on top of things is key. Invasive species are a never-ending threat to local ecosystems, even if the tiniest living roots remain.

Some are so vicious that they require professional help to remove. Japanese knotweed and kudzu are just two examples. Garlic mustard may sound awful to some, but it's actually edible, according to The Nature Conservancy. Nonetheless, it takes effort to get rid of it.

Fortunately, upgrading to a native lawn or rewilding is worth it. Native plants that are suited to your region offer significant practical and personal benefits.

They can help restore biodiversity, protect soil and water, and reduce disruptions within your local ecosystem, while gardening and lawn maintenance can be therapeutic and stress-relieving. Not to mention the physical benefits the exercise bestows.

Hospitals also utilize therapeutic gardens and plants to improve mood and health. Plus, you can throw in long-term low-maintenance, reduced expenses, and water conservation.

Not bad, huh? The Redditor chose the right place to show off, and plenty of positive responses and suggestions rolled in.

One commenter directed the OP to another subreddit for more info: "Try asking on r/nativeplantgardening, you will get more responses. Awesome job on clearing out the invasives, though!"

Another praised OP's work: "Great job clearing!"

