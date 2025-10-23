Resident cautioned after sharing photo of issue left behind by landscapers: 'You could have done a better job yourself'

Some landscaping projects are not as easy as they may seem. However, one homeowner couldn't help but feel like their landscaper left a lot to be desired following a routine job.

Posting to r/arborists, the Redditor included a number of pictures that showcased several mulch volcanoes left behind by their landscaper. They sought the advice of other users to determine if there was anything they could do themselves.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Did my landscaper do as bad of a job with the tree mulch as my untrained eye is thinking?" asked the Redditor. In each photo provided by the homeowner, there appeared to be a substantial mulch volcano formed at the base of every tree.

"Pics are a willow, maples, river birch, and red dogwood. Do I need to pull mulch away from the base?" they asked. "Willow looking a little rough but better after pruning."

In the comments, a few users offered as much help as they could provide.

"You'll have to reposition them higher in their spots. Kinda a bit of work with 3 trees," one person said.

Another didn't hold back from their critique. "Landscapers are almost always limited to just cuts and blows. They are not gardeners, arborists, or horticultureists. Never think that because someone can operate a weed wacker that they know how to plant a tree," they noted. "You could have done a better job yourself."

While they may look harmless, mulch volcanoes can inflict damage on trees by causing root rot, stem decay, and even suffocation by trapping excess moisture against the trunk. This can lead to the development of girdling roots, which grow into the mulch, encircle the trunk, and strangle the tree.

As an eco-friendly alternative to mulch volcanoes, native plants can help support tree growth by attracting pollinators, providing nutrients, and improving soil health with their deep root systems. Certain ground cover can also go a long way in preventing weeds from forming by outcompeting them for resources.

