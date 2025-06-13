Resident stunned after stumbling upon incredible item free for taking on curb: 'Very pleased'

"The previous owners would be happy to know it is getting love."

It's not every day that you find a fully functional grill waiting at the bottom of a driveway.

A neighbor shared in r/ThriftStoreHauls that they found a Kenmore grill at the end of their neighbor's driveway, writing, "It is curb shopping season, my dudes."

It had a sign that said "FREE! Back castor broken!" The original poster's second picture was a screenshot of a similar Kenmore grill that cost about $1,000.

"Came with a ton of high quality scrubbies and flippers etc. … I imagine this model is a bit older. Still very pleased!" they said.

Picking up items along the curb or at dump sites can help you save serious cash. While it may take a while for you to find your diamond in the rough, thrift stores are equally worth your time. You might make an incredible find. And while you save money, you will keep clothes and other items out of landfills.

It's important to keep in mind, however, that thrifting can only be effective when it isn't treated like fast fashion. While thrift stores might have high-ticket items, they also have a lot of Shein and Fashion Nova pieces, for example.

As EarthDay.org says, these clothes aren't made to last. The materials used to make them aren't durable, and they were created by underpaid workers. If you buy these clothes, you'll waste money that you could be saving or spending elsewhere.

If and when you thrift, the best thing you can do is be intentional about what you buy. Look out for vintage pieces that will last longer. Consider what you have in your home or closet first. Minimizing what you consume can save a lot of money in the long run, too.

And if you're having trouble finding a store, The Thrift Shopper has a handy directory with over 12,000 thrift stores nationwide.

As for the Reddit user with the grill, many others praised their find.

"You'll get so much use out of it this summer!" one person said. "The previous owners would be happy to know it is getting love."

Another Redditor wrote, "If somebody rolled this down to the alley for community grilling purposes, they'd be the hero of the block around here."

"I just put my old one on the curb last night. Was gone in a few hours. I love a good curbside find!" a third person shared.

