Woman shares photo after making clever use of old box: 'That's genius'

Keeping your children's toys organized can be challenging. However, one Redditor shared their simple, cost-effective hack for sorting tiny toys.

The OP shared an image of an old, travel-size jewelry box they repurposed into a toy holder. Thanks to the multiple compartments, the jewelry box is a perfect solution for storing their child's small figurines.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were impressed with the creative yet easy method for keeping the small toys organized.

"That's genius!" replied one user. "I'm gifting my 8 year old niece a bunch of tiny accessories, and have been breaking my brain to find a way for her to keep them tidy. Totally stealing this idea."

"This is perfect and so cute and it keeps the toys clean," added another Redditor. "Nice."

Rather than wasting money on storage containers, look around your home for items you no longer use. A variety of different products can be easily repurposed into cases for holding and organizing items.

Across the internet, Redditors have shared their genius hacks for repurposing and upcycling different items. For example, one woman shared how she repurposes old fabrics and towels into furniture stuffing. Another TikToker shared how she flips thrifted baskets into plant holders.

All of these small acts to reduce waste have a big impact on the planet. By decluttering your home and repurposing unwanted items into something new, you not only save money but also extend the life of those products. This helps keep unnecessary items out of landfills, where they release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere that exacerbate extreme weather events.

Plus, when you repurpose a container you already have, you decrease your plastic consumption. The majority of storage containers are made of plastic, so by avoiding these products, you help reduce the total amount of plastic waste entering the environment.

Redditors continued to discuss the OP's organizing hack and shared their own experiences repurposing jewelry boxes.

"I did this too!!" responded one user. "So cute."

"I've seen this idea on Pinterest before!" commented another Redditor.

