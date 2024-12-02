Crafter shares photos after repairing common T-shirt tear with simple hack: 'Saving this cause I have like 30 shirts that need this'

Clothing rips are an annoying part of life. Sometimes it's the hem of a favorite pair of pants or a small hole in a sweater. One crafty person repaired a torn shirt sleeve and shared the results with Reddit.

The visible mending community shares tips, advice, and projects, supporting their mission to "add artistic flair to repair work." One member posted several photos of the fix they did to a torn T-shirt underarm.

The three photos show the progression of the repair of a red shirt using embroidery thread. In the first two photos, they show their method. They used an embroidery hoop and red thread to carefully stitch up the torn underarm seam.

The careful stitching means they can keep using the shirt before replacing it. It's not clear what type of stitch they used, but the ladder stitch will result in nearly invisible thread.

Mending and repairing clothing is a great way to extend the life of your garments. Each additional use of your clothes lowers your pollution footprint. According to research by The Waste and Resources Action Programme, "Extending the average life of clothes by just nine months would save £5 billion in resources used to supply, launder, and dispose of clothing."

While this repair was not particularly visible, similar fixes can add flair to your clothes. Folks have used visible mending to make cute hearts covering moth holes and one-of-a-kind jeans and even give new life to sneakers.

Commenters on this post were impressed.

"Saving this cause I have like 30 shirts that need this," one inspired crafter wrote.

Another person highlighted the deftness of the sewer, saying: "Excellent job. Your stitches are so neat!"

"Wow, so neat!!" someone else said.

