Crafter shares simple, subtle method to restore small clothing tears: 'That's how these things need to be done'

You may have experienced the frustration of ripping a belt loop while hiking up your pants. Luckily, one crafty Redditor explained the nifty way they fixed their damaged jeans.

Visible mending is a way to fix clothing and other items while showing off the effort and care that went into the repair. NPR wrote that one of the appeals is "that visible mending doesn't require the accuracy of invisible mending, and anyone with very basic sewing skills can do it."

In the post shared with the r/VisibleMending community on Reddit, one person shared the design they added to their belt loop repair. They captioned the post: "A cheerful little mend for a ripped belt loop on my favorite jeans."

Their repair uses yellow thread to reattach the bottom of the belt loop, and they added cute little spark-like accents. On the inside of the pants, they used a small piece of fabric to make the repair nice and secure.

In the comments, they gave a more detailed explanation of their process: "I first added a scrap patch to the inside. … Next I flipped to the outside and took 6 strand blue DMC cotton floss that matched and a thick needle and attached the belt loop. … Then I took the gold DMC floss and did lines of running stitch through all the layers."

Mending your clothes keeps them out of landfills and saves you money. If you opt to repair a small fraction of your clothes, you have the potential to save around $100 a year.

In addition to being economical, using visible mending techniques is a way to create a one-of-a-kind item. It can be hard to find your favorite jeans or the perfect pair of shoes, and mending them means you won't have to start your search over.

Redditors loved this example of visible mending.

One person said: "Lovely, subtle, and just as pretty on the back side!"

"I love it so much," added someone else.

Another commenter wrote: "Perfect. The work and the design. That's how these things need to be done!"

