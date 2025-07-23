  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of mystery growth in front yard: 'Kill it now'

by Catherine Wilkins
Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor was left stumped after spotting an invasive tree in their parents' front yard.

The OP posted photos in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit and asked fellow users to confirm whether the plant was the tree of heaven. Hundreds of commenters were quick to respond.

"Yes, kill it now," one commenter said.

"The spotted lanternfly nymphs are a dead giveaway that this is indeed tree of heaven," another wrote.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive planthopper known to be strongly attracted to the tree of heaven, per the Department of Agriculture.

Invasive plant species such as the tree of heaven threaten ecosystems and affect biodiversity, outcompeting native species for resources. The National Wildlife Federation says 42% of threatened or endangered species are at risk because of invasive species.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The tree of heaven was brought to the United States from China hundreds of years ago, per The Nature Conservancy. The aggressive plant reproduces quickly, spreading a large amount of seeds. The tree of heaven is also known to pop up after extreme weather events, which are becoming more intense and happening more frequently because of the warming climate.

Experts say the most effective way to get rid of the tree of heaven is to pull seedlings before taproot grows. In an effort to prevent the spread of invasive plants, homeowners can install natural lawns. Options such as clover and buffalo grass help save money and time on maintenance. Reduced water bills are an added bonus.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is another way to lower costs and help the environment at the same time. The plants create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which means the human food supply will remain protected.

As for the post, the OP's family might have some work cut out for them. In a follow-up comment, they said their father tried cutting the tree of heaven back a few times but that the pervasive plant kept growing.

"I shudder to think of all the saplings he's unwittingly caused," the OP wrote.

