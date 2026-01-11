Home cook shares helpful review after testing out trendy induction stove technology: 'I was honestly hesitant'

"I had [a] similar experience to yours with my first ever induction cooktop."

After taking the plunge and making an eco-friendly electric appliance upgrade, a Reddit homeowner left an in-depth review of their brand-new induction stove on the r/inductioncooking subreddit.

"I was honestly hesitant to trust the brand because of the lack of reviews but so far it has been performing really well," the reviewer remarked.

Induction stovetops make for easy cleanup and an all-around safer appliance. Conventional gas stoves release asthma irritants and other harmful gases into the air you breathe. But induction stoves operate entirely on electricity and magnetism — all while remaining perfectly cool to the touch at all times.

Homeowners with induction stoves typically save on their energy bills. These cutting-edge electric appliances heat up faster and use energy more efficiently than traditional gas stoves. You can even cut up to $840 more when you level up to an induction range by taking advantage of available federal incentives.

If you're interested in making an energy-efficient appliance upgrade, consider pairing your new induction stove with solar panels. Solar panels could bring your home energy bills down to or near $0.

With TCD's Solar Explorer tool, you can connect with trusted solar installation partners and curate competitive bids on the installation process. For example, EnergySage can score you enticing solar incentives and set you up with vetted, budget-friendly installers in your locale.

Of course, upgrading your home to have a more efficient HVAC system can also work wonders. To check out your options, visit TCD's HVAC Explorer.

Even if you just decide to go for a plug-in induction burner, that can still help reduce your bills and keep your indoor air cleaner.

Folks were curious about this Reddit homeowner's new induction stovetop. They requested thorough updates to inform their future investments.

"I had similar experience to yours with my first ever induction cooktop," the original poster mentioned in response to one skeptical comment, "but that was a decade ago, this one is better."

"Thank you appreciate the thoroughness going out your way!" another user wrote.

