Renter outraged after thoughtless neighbor puts their safety in jeopardy: 'We literally can't breathe'

"You need to move, now!!!"

A Redditor posted about an inconsiderate neighbor whose diesel truck spews exhaust fumes into their apartment.

They explained in the post on the r/NeighborsFromHell subreddit that they're disabled and they live with their 75-year-old ailing mother. Their neighbor bought a diesel truck, which he keeps idling on the street outside their apartment. It emits exhaust fumes that drift into the original poster's home, creating an uncomfortable and toxic environment.

In the post, the OP explained that they complained to their landlord, but to no avail. They wrote: "We told him that we literally can't breathe & are being woken up at 6:30 a.m choking on poisonous fumes that are pouring in ALL of our windows.

"We've tried wearing masks, we tried going in the backyard, but that was filled with the fumes as well. We literally can't breathe in our house for over an hour. And the effects of this stuff is most definitely toxic."

The OP is correct — diesel exhaust can cause short and long-term health issues. The microscopic particles and substances in diesel exhaust, such as arsenic, benzene, formaldehyde, and nickel, can be absorbed into human lungs, per the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

Immediate health effects include irritation to the eyes, throat, nose, and lungs, leading to headaches, dizziness, coughing, and nausea. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, long-term effects include problems with cardiovascular, respiratory, immune, and urinary systems, as well as lung and bladder cancer. Inhaling these fumes can cause or exacerbate asthma, kidney damage, and hypertension, too.

The OP and their mother are directly affected, but the exhaust from diesel burning creates an unhealthy environment for everyone. These fumes worsen pollution, reducing air quality and threatening public health. Diesel fumes also contribute to Earth's rising temperatures.

Replacing diesel or gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles reduces pollution and creates a cleaner, cooler future for everyone. But it's unlikely that the OP's neighbor will make the switch. He doesn't seem to care about the harm he's inflicting on two people already struggling with health issues.

Other Redditors offered support and suggestions.

One person wrote: "Check local laws. Some jurisdictions have limits on the amount of time one can idle their vehicle. Often it is as little as 5 minutes."

Another urged them to leave, saying: "You need to move, now!!!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.