Tenant shares video of neighbor's outrageous morning ritual: 'He knows he's doing it'

by Jenny Allison
For one homeowner, the start of each day takes a nightmarish turn when their neighbor steps outside to turn on his truck. 

They shared a video of their neighbor standing by his pickup on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, explaining: "My neighbor idles his diesel truck for an hour every morning and fills my apartment with exhaust fumes."

In the video, clouds of toxic exhaust can be seen seeping through the screen door and into the kitchen. The original poster explained: "My windows and doors don't keep it out when closed, I opened the door just to take a short video but we've been waking up with headaches and nausea and the smell lingers for hours."

To add insult to injury, they said: "He knows he's doing it and told me to 'man up.'"

"I'd rank this beyond mildly infuriating to at least f****** extremely infuriating," one person said.

Another chimed in: "I'd rank this as "assault" since the guy is actively poisoning everyone in that residence."

While it's obviously harmful and wasteful to let the truck idle for an hour, many commenters theorized that this neighbor burns so much fuel because his employer pays for his gas. 

To that end, one person suggested: "I would also visit your primary care physician and talk about how you're having trouble breathing when it happens, nausea, etc. and inhibits your quality of life and affects your workday. That might help get the attention of the company he works for." 

Another person asked: "Do they ticket for idling vehicles in your town? In NYC you could make money for reporting it."

There are good reasons that idling is illegal in many places. According to the Department of Energy, idling cars in the U.S. are so pollutive that eliminating idling would be the equivalent of taking 5 million vehicles off the roads each year.

While the OP hadn't succeeded with the police, another commenter suggested a slightly different approach. "Set a CO / CO2 detector and call the fire department when it goes off," they advised, referring to carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide detectors. "Fire department will investigate the source of the contamination for free and document [it] in a report."

For real karmic justice, one said: "When the truck owner complains about the citation, tell him to man up."

