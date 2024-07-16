Gardener receives praise after sharing 'fantastic' photos of property transformation: 'Looks like a wonderful oasis'

Rewilding your yard with native plants is a fantastic way to create a beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor space that benefits both your wallet and the environment.

Gardening is an exciting method of relaxation while enjoying the outdoors. Homeowners get the opportunity to flex their creative muscles with an empty patch of land or revitalize an existing yard. With a good eye and persistence, there's nothing you can't do.

In a recent post on the subreddit r/NoLawns, one Redditor demonstrated this persistence with a series of photos showing the enhancements made to their home garden over the span of two years. The plants added brought joy to the original poster as they benefit both their home and local wildlife.

"I'm slowly adding plants and flowers that have benefit to either myself (medicinal herbs) or the wildlife. I'm utilizing volunteer plants as well as drought-resistant plants," the OP wrote in the body of the post.

"Thanks to everyone in this sub for the inspiration and to my partner who has given me free reign for this project," added the excited Redditor to their post.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is a fantastic way to create a beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor space that benefits both your wallet and the environment. From saving money and time on lawn maintenance to conserving water and creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, there are many reasons why tending to one's garden is worth the effort.

The Yardzen's American Rewilding Project has contributed significantly to this effort by transforming traditional turf lawns into bloom-filled spaces that save water and create natural habitats. The project has already planted over 100,000 pollinator-friendly plants and 50,000 trees across the U.S., conserving over 1.1 million gallons of water.

Unlike most users who share photos highlighting before and after the lawn transformation, the OP posted photos of the finishing touches, including a rock-built walkway and flowers springing up from tubs of soil.

Included in the garden were wild oregano, wild geraniums, roses that attract bees, and lavender that the original owners left the Redditor.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions where they naturally occur. They lower spending as they don't require fertilizers, need less, and help prevent erosion. Native plants also reduce air pollution near pollution sources by as much as 27%, according to the Eco Fairy.

"Looks like a wonderful oasis," commented one Reddit user.

"This looks fantastic. Thank you for sharing it with us," wrote another.

