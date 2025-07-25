  • Home Home

Homeowner furious over HOA workers' shocking act: 'This is a violation'

"I'm very frustrated by the very purposeful poor communication."

by Robert Crow
"I'm very frustrated by the very purposeful poor communication."

An irate homeowner was looking for answers after their homeowners association's supposed tree trimming turned into a chopping down.

They detailed the situation on Reddit in a crudely named subreddit dedicated to HOA problems. The homeowner shared an email that came one Friday from their HOA, advising that tree-trimming would occur the following week.

Instead, on Monday, contractors cut down the homeowner's tree without obtaining permission or even letting them know what was happening.

The OP later wrote that the tree in question may have been a Bradford pear, which is an invasive species. But even if that was the case, they wrote, the HOA should have communicated instead of simply having the tree cut down with no explanation.

"I'm very frustrated by the very purposeful poor communication," the OP wrote. "We've had years of issues with this HOA, so I'm mostly frustrated that we're losing shade and that this was obviously poorly handled."

The situation highlights frequent complaints about HOAs. These groups have gained notoriety for environmentally unfriendly practices, such as not allowing homeowners to grow their own food, plant natural lawns, or install solar panels on their roofs.

And even if they try to do the right thing, like getting rid of an invasive tree, that good deed can be undone by poor timing and a lack of communication.

For those who are part of an HOA, knowing its rules and how to best communicate with it can help when it comes to making upgrades you see fit for your home.

In this case, the damage was already done, but many commenters said they would still check the HOA's rules to see if there was any recourse.

"I'm sure this is a violation within your HOA regulations," one wrote. "Guess you didn't have a chance to speak with the arborist directly? I'd find a way to get a hold of them and ask clarifying questions."

Others half-joked that, now that the HOA had removed the tree without approval, they'd probably find another way to stick it to the homeowner.

"Tune in next month for the violation for having a tree stump in your yard. Then the following violation for not having enough trees in your yard," someone said. "Good luck!"

x