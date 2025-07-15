Homeowner furious after HOA negligence causes sewage to spill into their home: 'I'm so exhausted'

A frustrated homeowner took to Reddit after raw sewage flooded their home for the second time in a month.

It started with a blocked sewer line that their homeowners association had already been warned about — and chose to ignore. Now part of the board, the homeowner shared, "I'm so exhausted." Weeks of cleaning up and chasing answers led them to this point.

According to the poster, plumbers found a sag in their building's pipe just after it flooded their bathroom and walls. After the first flood, the board agreed the HOA was liable.

However, the longtime HOA president stalled, arguing with plumbers and deflecting blame. This seemed to aggravate the situation, leading to a second backup that hit harder, flooding kitchen cabinets after already soaking the floors and walls.

Other homeowners have experienced similar problems. In other posts on the r/HOA subreddit, users described conflicts with their HOA board over neglected drainage systems and wasteful sprinkler setups, both of which led to higher utility bills.

Delayed repairs often result in more serious damage, including mold, leaks, and wasted resources that can raise costs for homeowners. The impact isn't just physical; the issues also affect well-being and the environment.

Raw sewage can also release harmful pollutants. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, methane gas, for example, is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide and contributes to warming the planet. When HOAs neglect upkeep, the damage rarely stops at one home.

Some homeowners have started urging their boards to change bylaws and allow alternatives, such as native lawns or solar panels. Solar panels can drop energy bills close to zero, making them a smart long-term upgrade. EnergySage lets homeowners compare local quotes, with some saving up to $10,000. For those avoiding upfront costs, LightReach offers leasing with no money down.

While technology like solar can reduce future risks and costs, many homeowners are still grappling with outdated infrastructure and unresponsive HOA boards.

Still, as people noted on the thread, solutions start with action, and community participation can go a long way. Some users offered direct, practical advice. One wrote, "Be involved in every step of the way."

Another added: "Make your concerns abundantly clear to the other board members and make sure they know you have a lawyer lined up to step in if the Pres does mess this up."

