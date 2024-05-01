Homeowner pleads for help appeasing HOA with landscaping plans: 'I know I have a ton of work to do'

"I want to make my front as conventionally beautiful as possible."

A homeowner turned to the internet for assistance with a common problem: HOA regulations banning unruly-looking front lawns.

"There are no rules on what I can plant, but it cannot look unkempt," the original poster shared on Reddit in the r/NoLawns community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luckily, the OP didn't bring all bad news. In fact, their homeowners association appeared to be open to compromise.

"I want to make my front as conventionally beautiful as possible, not only for curb appeal … but also because I'm working with the HOA board to get them to put native gardens in common areas. …. I want to make things look amazing so they let me plant up the tons of open spaces with milkweed and other important pollinator plants!" they explained.





The poster also shared three photos of their front yard. While the lawn still had a significant amount of traditional turf, the Redditor pointed out that they had planted holly bushes, rhododendrons, and lilies as part of the makeover.

"I know I have a ton of work to do, but please be gentle with me, because this isn't really my doing," they shared of the landscaping constraints imposed by the HOA before turning to commenters for advice about how to spice things up.

While rewilded yards provide many benefits for homeowners, including lower water bills and less time spent mowing the lawn, HOAs often oppose these types of upgrades — often because they are concerned about the impact on property values.

Their focus isn't always only on front yards, either. One homeowner received a fine for installing a clothesline in her backyard because it could be seen from the street.

However, working with your HOA or knowing where to begin to challenge a ruling can turn the tides. In part, because of their benefits and unique beauty, native lawns have been growing in popularity. In turn, installing one can actually increase the resale value of a property.

Other Redditors encouraged the OP to continue their journey and offered possible solutions for their situation.

"I'd Google 'cottage garden' for some inspiration since you've got kind of a cottage-inspired house. Lots of flowers and paths. Some bird baths and statues. It'll look cute," one person suggested.

"Lots of drought-tolerant trees, bark and drought-tolerant plants. It will keep your house cool during the summer and look stunning!" another advised.

