Homeowner frustrated by HOA's refusal to address poisonous plants near property: 'All you can do is patrol the perimeter'

Homeowners associations can be a great resource for maintaining common areas in neighborhoods, but one homeowner is struggling to get their HOA to take action.

The North Carolina homeowner took to Reddit, seeking help on how to remove poison ivy from an area behind their home, which they claim should be maintained by the HOA. The homeowner posted in the r/landscaping subreddit asking for advice on getting rid of the invasive species.

"Does anything out compete poison ivy?" The homeowner asked, explaining that there is a 20-foot "buffer zone" owned by the HOA between their property and a forested area.

"That buffer zone is full of poison ivy and other viney, spikey plants that keep trying to come through my fence into the yard," they said. "The HOA refuses to maintain this buffer zone and routinely tells residents they can maintain it themselves if they want to."

They also uploaded a couple of photos showing the troublesome plants.

The homeowner explained that they have considered spraying the area with chemicals but are worried the invasive species will soon return.

"I've considered mulching the area to try and cut down on these weeds, but I'm wondering, maybe this is the perfect place for mint (or something equally ravenous) to go buck wild," the homeowner wrote.

Typically, HOAs are responsible for maintaining common areas of neighborhoods to ensure uniformity. However, some have been found to prevent homeowners from making eco-friendly, cost-saving upgrades, such as clearing out invasive species or installing native plant gardens. Not only does this negatively impact homeowners, but it also harms the environment.

Poison ivy, while native to North America, is considered invasive because of how quickly it spreads. The plant, and similar species, harm other native plants by taking over plots of land, soaking up a majority of water, sunlight, and nutrients necessary for other plants to survive.

Invasive plants can also pose a danger to humans and animals, causing severe and even fatal reactions, as the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service explained.

If you're struggling to get your HOA to take action against invasive species, consider consulting The Cool Down's guide on how to work with an HOA to change established rules.

Some Reddit users have also offered up solutions.

"Spraying the foliage often does little — cut and treat like you would with honeysuckle or buckthorn," one user wrote.

"All you can do is patrol the perimeter. Cut and spray any intrusion with brush killer," another user said, adding that the homeowner could take legal action.

Those seeking to avoid using herbicides and other toxic chemicals should consider eco-friendly alternatives like goatscaping.

