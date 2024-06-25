Utilities regulator's new rule undercuts community projects intended to help renters and low-income homeowners save on energy: 'Fatally flawed'

This is concerning, as community solar helps lower subscribers' energy bills without them investing in a rooftop solar array.

California's utility regulator adopted new rules for community solar, which some say will deter new projects from being built and hurt low-income communities.

What's happened?

The California Public Utilities Commission adopted a new rule that will reduce the compensation that solar providers receive for the value of the benefits of community solar projects, CalMatters reported. The publication added that this de-incentivizes the building of new community solar projects.

For now, the incentives and subsidies will stay in place thanks to a $250 million grant that the state received as part of the Solar For All program, but advocates are concerned about what will happen once that funding runs out.

During a hearing on the changes, Rep. Christopher Ward called the proposal "fatally flawed," per CalMatters.

Why is this change concerning?

Solar advocates argue that this change will prevent new community solar projects from being built and will also undercut efforts to provide solar options to disadvantaged communities.

This is concerning, as community solar helps lower subscribers' energy bills without them investing in a rooftop solar array. It can also help communities cope during blackouts or weather events, and supports the local economy, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Plus, clean, renewable energy sources like solar are important tools to help in the fight against an overheating planet — the dirty energy sources traditionally used to power homes contribute more than 75% of all planet-warming pollution, per the United Nations.

If we don't curb the warming of the earth, we can expect to face dangerous impacts like more frequent and severe storms that can damage property and endanger people.

What's being done to support community solar?

Community solar has experienced an average growth rate of 80% each year over the last decade, and programs exist in nearly every U.S. state, per the Department of Energy. Meanwhile, it's estimated to double by 2028, according to CBRE, a global firm specializing in real estate services and investments.

For example, Virginia lawmakers passed new measures that will make community solar more accessible to residents. Plus, solar developer Nexamp has raised $520 million to build community solar projects across the United States.

You, too, can save money on your utility bills and do good by Mother Earth by signing up for a community solar program — 10 year savings is estimated at around $1,500.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.