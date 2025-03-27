Homeowner interrogates HOA over motives behind questionable policy: 'Is there a case [here]?'

Homeowners associations (HOAs) are notorious for their annoying oversight and causing stress. One person took to Reddit seeking help with how to handle HOA corruption.

HOAs are organizations that function to maintain and oversee a neighborhood, group of houses, or high-rise building. While there can be benefits, like shared costs of snow removal or roof repair, many people face challenges. In this situation, several of the members seem to be taking advantage of their neighbors.

As the post on r/legaladvice explained, "My HOA pays for ~20 older homes to have landscaping done biweekly … The rest of the community's homes don't have landscaping; they're just rocky front yards. … Is there a case [here]?"

"One of the most outspoken board members lives [in] one of these homes, and says all units share equal share," they added.

Unfortunately, this follows a pattern of HOAs wielding their power at the expense of others. There are instances of boards enforcing strict rules about the condition of grass and what can be planted in your garden.

In addition to these types of aesthetic-focused rules, HOAs have also made it harder for some folks to make eco-friendly choices. One person installed a plug for their electric car only to have the HOA say it was against regulations. Others have had to take their HOA groups to court over the inability to install solar panels on their own home.

While it can be a lot of effort, some homeowners may be able to amend regulations by banding together to advocate for changes to HOA rules.

Redditors reserved plenty of thoughts for this homeowner.

One person blamed apathy for these problems, saying, "This is a democracy problem, not a legal problem. The 55 homes getting stiffed should outvote the 20 homes getting landscaping and choose a new board that administers the HOA more fairly."

Someone else shared: "Taking legal action against your HOA for the administration of the HOA is usually a losing battle. … HOA boards tend to have fairly broad discretion to decide policy issues … The HOA political process, on the other hand, only costs you time and organizing effort."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.