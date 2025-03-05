Homeowner dumbfounded by HOA's decision to deny requested home addition: 'The company assures me the HOA can do no such thing'

The Redditor found that any binding agreement put out by the HOA "may not" prohibit it.

An absurd rule laid out by one Reddit user's homeowners association has sparked discussion in the r/legaladvice subreddit.

The Redditor, who wanted to install solar panels on their home, had their request denied by the HOA. The reasoning from the HOA was that "solar panels are not allowed to face the street."

Such instances are common within HOAs. Multiple stories of associations refusing solar panels to native plants have circulated on Reddit communities like these.

Exasperatedly, the homeowner wrote in the post, "[T]he company assures me the HOA can do such thing."

They also added that "the system covers all four sides of my roof in order to obtain a 100% offset, and removing or moving any such panels will be detrimental to the performance of the system."

In a TCD article on the difficulties that come from dealing with HOAs, it's estimated that 74 million people in the United States are governed in HOA communities. It stated that "many of them are frustrated about HOA restrictions that prevent them from saving money and helping the planet."

This OP went in the right direction on how to handle disagreements with their HOA by having a look at their state laws.

"When an HOA's decisions or rules conflict with the law, the government gets the final say, so finding specific laws that support your position is the most reliable way to succeed," TCD's HOA Guide states.

After picking through Florida State Law, the Redditor found that any binding agreement put out by the HOA "may not prohibit or have the effect of prohibiting … energy devices based on renewable resources from being installed on buildings."

Some Reddit commenters also offered advice that aligns with TCD's Guide like appealing the denial.

"Your safest bet would be to first appeal with the HOA/ARC," the commenter wrote.

Before escalating the situation further, it is recommended to start a conversation with the HOA. An email could suffice, and luckily, TCD's HOA Guide has a handy email template on exactly what to say.

Finally, it's suggested that matters can be solved by working together with the HOA to bring about change. Researching and working on a proposal to present to your local HOA board can bring about real change that has the potential to bring environmental prosperity to more in your area.

