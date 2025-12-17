Driver frustrated by absurd new trend seen dominating the road: 'No situational awareness'

A dangerous highway merge caught on a dashcam is drawing attention to road safety concerns and the hidden costs of modified vehicles.

The Redditor shared dashcam footage with the r/IdiotsInCars community, showing a close call that nearly ended in disaster (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

In the video, a massive lifted truck suddenly merges into the right lane without using a turn signal. The driver recording the incident had to accelerate quickly to avoid being pushed off the road.

The footage shows how unpredictable driving behavior puts everyone at risk. The Redditor managed to speed up just in time to get ahead of the truck and prevent a collision.

Outside of the immediate safety risks, lifted trucks can hurt both their owners' wallets and the environment. These modified vehicles burn far more fuel than standard trucks. When drivers operate them recklessly (changing lanes aggressively, speeding, etc.), they waste even more gas.

Lifted truck owners can spend hundreds of extra dollars per year on fuel compared to driving a regular vehicle responsibly. That money translates into pollution that harms the air quality in your community.





Highway aggression compounds the problem. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, quick acceleration and frequent lane changes can reduce fuel economy by up to 33%. For someone already driving an inefficient modified truck, that behavior turns bad mileage into something far worse.

The comment section was filled with similar experiences.

One person wrote: "Like, he literally just passed you. How could he miss you? People have no situational awareness on the road."

Another commenter said: "glad you have a cam and no one got hurt! one can only hope it was plain ignorance and not a one sided personal problem."

A third person shared: "Drove back from New Orleans to Houston yesterday. Three vehicles did this to me during that drive. Every one was a truck. Not one of them used a blinker or even looked."

