  • Business Business

Drivers frustrated by 'illegal' new trend they're witnessing on the road: 'Against the law in any state'

"If you got a good shot of the plate, contact your local PD."

by Matthew Swigonski
There's a way to report drivers with excessively bright rear high beams — here's what you need to know.

Photo Credit: iStock

Being able to properly see out of your vehicle is one of the most important aspects of driver safety. And while having effective headlights and taillights is usually a major part of the equation, there can certainly be a few limitations

One driver shared a post highlighting another person's taillights, which appeared way too bright for any car that happened to be behind them. The post sparked an illuminating debate about a potentially dangerous trend that could cause trouble. 

Rear Highbeams on lifted truck
byu/BaconGodKing infuckyourheadlights

"Rear Highbeams on lifted truck," the Reddit user noted. They shared a short video that captured a modified truck with extra-bright high beams on its rear. And since the truck was also lifted, those high beams were almost at the eye level of other drivers. 

(Click here to view video if embed does not appear.)

According to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, there are restrictions in place that limit the brightness of taillights. "A taillamp shall not exceed the maximum intensity over any area larger than that generated by a 0.25° radius, within a solid cone angle from 20°L to 20°R and from H to 10°U," the document reads. 

However, since the truck in question had high beams as its auxiliary vehicle lights, there may be more leeway. As a few users pointed out in the comments section of the original post, the driver of the truck may have installed the bright lights for another purpose other than temporarily blinding fellow drivers. 


"I think they're supposed to be 'enhanced reverse lights' so you can see behind yourself easier at night, especially when offroading at night," one commenter explained

Regardless of the purpose of the lights, other users were quick to share that having them on while traveling on public roads is likely illegal, no matter the location of the incident. 

"Definitely illegal. If you got a good shot of the plate, contact your local PD," another user suggested

"I think that might be against the law in any state," another commenter noted

Not only are rear high beams a recipe for disaster for other drivers, but lifted trucks can take a toll on the environment. Due to their added size, lifted trucks tend to be inefficient, leading to higher fuel consumption. 

In your opinion, what's the best way to get a new car?

Buy a new model 🤝

Lease a new model ⏳

Buy a used older model 🚙

Lease a used older model 🚗

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x