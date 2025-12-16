Drivers frustrated by 'illegal' new trend they're witnessing on the road: 'Against the law in any state'

"If you got a good shot of the plate, contact your local PD."

Being able to properly see out of your vehicle is one of the most important aspects of driver safety. And while having effective headlights and taillights is usually a major part of the equation, there can certainly be a few limitations.

One driver shared a post highlighting another person's taillights, which appeared way too bright for any car that happened to be behind them. The post sparked an illuminating debate about a potentially dangerous trend that could cause trouble.

"Rear Highbeams on lifted truck," the Reddit user noted. They shared a short video that captured a modified truck with extra-bright high beams on its rear. And since the truck was also lifted, those high beams were almost at the eye level of other drivers.

According to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, there are restrictions in place that limit the brightness of taillights. "A taillamp shall not exceed the maximum intensity over any area larger than that generated by a 0.25° radius, within a solid cone angle from 20°L to 20°R and from H to 10°U," the document reads.

However, since the truck in question had high beams as its auxiliary vehicle lights, there may be more leeway. As a few users pointed out in the comments section of the original post, the driver of the truck may have installed the bright lights for another purpose other than temporarily blinding fellow drivers.





"I think they're supposed to be 'enhanced reverse lights' so you can see behind yourself easier at night, especially when offroading at night," one commenter explained.

Regardless of the purpose of the lights, other users were quick to share that having them on while traveling on public roads is likely illegal, no matter the location of the incident.

"Definitely illegal. If you got a good shot of the plate, contact your local PD," another user suggested.

"I think that might be against the law in any state," another commenter noted.

Not only are rear high beams a recipe for disaster for other drivers, but lifted trucks can take a toll on the environment. Due to their added size, lifted trucks tend to be inefficient, leading to higher fuel consumption.

