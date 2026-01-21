Renovating homeowner shares how he slashed his appliance payback from 20 to 3 years: 'Not sure what that [contractor] is smoking'

"I was skeptical myself, and yet, there it is."

Buying a heat pump can save you money — but when exactly do you see those savings?

One spreadsheet-loving Redditor went all out to pin down their exact break-even point while planning their ideal home renovation. They did a bunch of math and posted the results in r/heatpumps.

"Canceling my natural gas while DIYing a single small heat pump … would save me over $600/year," they wrote.

With energy bills on the rise, more homeowners are looking to catch a break on heating and cooling costs. Heat pumps are a great option because they control room temperatures more efficiently than traditional HVAC systems. That means they cost less to operate in the long run.





But you don't have to go it alone like this savvy Redditor to start saving up to 50% on those energy bills. Use TCD's HVAC Explorer to connect with trusted professionals who will take care of the installation process for you.

The original poster explained how at first they had gotten a discouraging quote from a contractor that would not pay off for over 20 years.

"Not sure what that guy is smoking," they joked.

Instead, they realized they could buy one unit for $1,200, install it themselves, and be in the green in just three years. To run the calculation, they analyzed how much heat they would need to produce on average and how a heat pump would fit into the equation of their specific home.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"I was skeptical myself, and yet, there it is in the spreadsheet," they added in the comments. "Feel free to check my work."

Figuring out this break-even point is a good way to evaluate the benefits of making home improvements and ensure you get a good deal.

"All these HVAC contractors get used to giving these crazy prices," one person wrote in the post's comments section.

"Don't forget to check for rebates," another added.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Doing home projects yourself is a great way to save some money and learn new things. That said, there is also plenty of support out there in the world of home energy savings.

‣ Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers.

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

‣ TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners.

Palmetto's leases start as low as $99 per month and come with 12 years of free maintenance. You can also complete challenges in the Palmetto Home app to unlock up to $5,000 in home improvement rewards.

If you want to go beyond an upgraded HVAC, switching the rest of your home's energy to solar power can get your monthly bills even lower. Get a head start toward the best solar system for you with TCD's Solar Explorer and learn how to save up to $10,000 on installations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



