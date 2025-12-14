Retired HVAC installer questions the hype surrounding high-tech heat pumps: 'Are the claims true?'

A former HVAC installer took to Reddit to question the validity of claims around heat pumps and their efficiency. In a post on the r/heatpumps subreddit, they explained their confusion.

"I've been out of the loop, was a gas fitter, hvac installer 30 yrs ago (building boom Crash in the 90's)," the poster said. "I find it hard to wrap my head around the fact that new heat pumps (mini splits) are almost 5x more efficient than my 92% afue gas furnace .. are the claims true?"

The truth is that heat pumps are incredibly efficient and a great way to save money on your energy bill amid rising energy costs worldwide.

Heat pumps are significantly more efficient because they don't burn gas or use electricity to heat the air. Instead, they pull ambient heat from outside — or, in some cases, underground — to keep your home warm and cozy during the chilliest winter months. These systems are far more efficient and use virtually no gas compared to traditional HVAC systems.





In the summer, heat pumps essentially operate in reverse: They pull the ambient heat from inside your home and leave nothing but cooler, more comfortable air.

Commenters were quick to explain things to the poster in this case.

"Yes, because they don't create heat, they move heat," one said. "The heat is already in the air, all a heatpump does is compress the heat so that it can be pumped in. It's Just a AC in reverse, nothing complicated. Though 5x efficiency is only ideal conditions. 2x to 3x is realistic on a cold winter day."

"Absolutely. Combustion gives heat. And, off gases. The heat pump concentrates heat that exists in nature and moves it into your home to keep you comfortable year round," another Reddit user wrote.

