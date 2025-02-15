Frustrated homeowner searches for honest HVAC advice after total AC failure — what they learned could save you hundreds

"It's kind of a no-brainer if installing a cooling system is the same price as installing a heat pump that'll cool, heat, and has a tax rebate."

A curious California homeowner posted to Reddit asking for advice on replacing their broken AC with a heat pump. The comment section was flooded with useful tips and resources for all homeowners.

The scoop

The Reddit post's title is "Will a heatpump save or cost you money in electricity in CA?" A fair and common question, as switching HVAC systems involves numerous factors.

The final answer in the comments is yes. However, whether a heat pump is a wise investment depends on your location, current system, home size, and more.

One commenter explained, "If you are using electric heat for the house, a heat-pump will absolutely be cheaper."



Many suggested that the OP do thorough research. EnergySage's heat pump marketplace is a brilliant resource for those considering a heat pump. All you have to do is answer a few questions. Then, you can see the best heat pumps and their cost. And you're on your way to finding the perfect heat pump.

How it's helping

People are interested in heat pumps because they can save money on utilities and help the planet. Heat pumps can be 400% more efficient than traditional gas furnaces.

Homes in places like Florida can cut their energy bills by 69%. Texas residents can save up to 20% on utilities, according to EnergySage. This can add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars annually.

Consumer Reports further explained the many benefits of heat pumps. They offer an eco-friendly design, easy installation, lower bills, and effective temperature regulation. Perhaps most importantly, they reduce harmful emissions caused by gas heating.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared personal experiences with heat pumps. Most were positive, encouraging the OP to make the switch.

Another California homeowner explained that they "did a heat-pump install last year to replace our ancient gas furnace. Even with the high electricity rates we are paying, it was cheaper … than … the gas furnace."

Furthermore, commenters highlighted the benefits of combining a heat pump with other eco-friendly upgrades. One person said, "Heat pumps boost the ROI of solar due to economies of scale. ... An EV will boost it further still."

With tax rebates, heat pumps make even more sense. A commenter said, "It's kind of a no-brainer if installing a cooling system is the same price as installing a heat pump that'll cool, heat, and has a tax rebate."

Homeowners can save money on installation with Inflation Reduction Act incentives. But these rebates and credits might not be available forever. President Trump has made it clear he intends to "terminate" IRA incentives. So take advantage of those heat pump incentives now because they might disappear.

