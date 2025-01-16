Interested in rooftop solar panels? This lesser-known guide will help you cash in on massive government tax credits

You can get thousands of dollars off the price of solar panels, and this site will tell you how.

The scoop

When it comes to installing solar panels, there's no time like the present. Solar panels are getting cheaper and more popular across the country. The Solar Energy Industries Association forecasts that "solar installations in the U.S. will double to 10 million by 2030 and triple to 15 million by 2034."

It's easier than ever, thanks to EnergySage. EnergySage offers free tools, resources, and guides to help homeowners make the switch to solar. Simply enter your area code and answer a few questions about your home, such as whether you rent or own, and EnergySage will provide you with installation quotes and recommend local installers.

How it's working

Solar panels are also cheaper than ever, thanks to advancements in solar technology and the manufacturing process. The average homeowner will pay around $20,000 after incentives for solar panels — a drastic decrease from a decade ago. And as solar tech becomes more advanced, panels become more efficient, saving you more money on your electricity bills.

How much you'll save depends on a few factors, such as the size of your home and the direction it faces, but the average homeowner can expect to "save between $28,000 and $120,000 over the lifetime of your solar panel system," according to EnergySage.

What people are saying

Reviewers of EnergySage expressed how invaluable the site was in their search for solar.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I can not imagine how I would have made an intelligent decision concerning solar power without the objective, informed help of EnergySage," one reviewer wrote. "It made all the difference in educating me about how solar panels work, the industry in general, and the local regulations for my vicinity."

"EnergySage was a great way to explore my options for getting solar panels. There was minimal info required to get started and I was able to get quotes from 4-5 local solar installers without much effort. … Great experience overall - would use EnergySage again for sure," another user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.