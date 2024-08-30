Shopper elated after discovering label on cheap bag from thrift store: 'Really outstanding'

A lucky shopper made a jaw-dropping discovery when searching through the racks and rails of their local thrift store.

In a post to Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, the shopper shared an image of their incredible find: a vintage Coach bag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

But what was even more shocking was the item's price tag. For their like-new, name-brand accessory, the shopper paid a whopping $7. According to Poshmark, the same or a similar bag sells preowned for $150 to $350.

It isn't uncommon to find extremely discounted luxury goods at secondhand stores. In the past few months, The Cool Down has shared stories of shoppers making unbelievable finds, such as a Gucci handbag, some Balenciaga perfume, an Omega watch, and so much more.



But thrift shopping isn't just for those searching for name-brand deals. Shoppers can save big on necessities and everyday items, too.

Plus, this type of shopping can keep perfectly good items out of landfills. Statistics cited by The Guardian suggest that approximately 8 billion to 60 billion articles of clothing enter landfills each year because of popular fast-fashion shopping models in which thousands of low-quality, low-cost styles are released at breakneck speeds. As a result, consumers consume to excess, and many articles of clothing are discarded after just a few wears or fall apart easily.

Fortunately, the popularity of secondhand shopping has increased in recent years as more people have begun to embrace sustainable living practices. As ThredUp detailed, it is estimated the secondhand market will double by 2027, reaching $350 billion. Studies shared by GlobalData have also found that 75% of consumers have shopped or are open to shopping for secondhand clothing, with one in three pieces of clothing purchased in 2023 being secondhand.

Back on the Coach bag Reddit post, users were astonished and congratulated the lucky shopper.

"Amazing find!" one user commented.

Another said, "So cute!!!"

"Really outstanding," another stunned Redditor wrote.

