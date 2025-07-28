Satellite images of 'dystopian' neighborhood development spark outrage: 'It's beyond disappointing to see'

Commenters rallied together in disapproval for the development.

Photos of a new housing development were shared on the subreddit r/GoogleEarthFinds, garnering criticism from internet users for the excessive nature of the neighborhood.

In the Reddit post, a user shared Google Earth photos showing an expansive neighborhood being built into the McCullough Mountain Range in Henderson, Nevada, near Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter likened the neighborhood to a "McMansion subdivision," referring to a term Redditors use for massive urban houses that often integrate strange layouts and questionable design aesthetics.

A similar development in Texas was posted online, featuring comparably huge homes and a lack of landscaping.

In both cases, critics point to the environmental issues associated with these sorts of building projects. With McMansions, the houses require more cooling and heating to keep their temperature regulated, which can call for the burning of dirty fuels that pollute the Earth. Furthermore, with the Nevada development, the homes are built right into natural landscapes and can come at a cost to the wildlife and natural scenery.

Commenters rallied together in disapproval of the development.

"That looks dystopian," one user wrote.

"From a European perspective, every suburb in the USA looks dystopian," another responded.

Someone else shared close-up shots of the terraces on the houses, which are built into the mountain range.

"It's beyond disappointing to see the urban interface expand into the wilderness like this," they added.

