Photos of mansion with strange design spark debate: 'Why do people want to pay millions of dollars to be crammed together like this?'

From "bigger is better" to "less is more," there are plenty of adages regarding personal preferences when it comes to the size of a home. However, on the topic of the design and layout of McMansions, many people have strong opinions about the perceived wastefulness of these homes.

While posting to "r/McMansionHell," one Redditor shared a couple of pics of a massive home that was up for sale in Orlando, Florida. The post quickly became a magnet for harsh criticisms about the home.

With a list price of just under $5 million on Zillow, the featured McMansion came in at nearly 8,000 square feet. The home came equipped with eight bathrooms, a six-car garage, and even a double jet ski lift.

Due to their large size and oftentimes inefficient construction, McMansions can have a sizeable negative impact on the environment. They contribute to increased energy consumption, higher carbon emissions, and large amounts of construction waste. As seen in the original post, homes that occupy thousands of square feet can require an excessive amount of energy to power.

Whether your home is large with many bedrooms or small enough to be considered a tiny home, installing solar panels can be an excellent way to offset any costs you incur to power your living space. Not only can you significantly reduce your monthly electric bill, but you can also decrease your reliance on harmful fossil fuels.

In the comments section, an overwhelming majority of users shared their frustrations with the super-sized footprint of McMansions.

"Can you even call it a mansion when it's five feet from its neighbors on either side?" asked one user.

"I understand why developers put these homes so close together but why do people want to pay millions of dollars to be crammed together like this?" pondered a second commenter.

While most users couldn't endorse the home, a handful of Redditors didn't mind it. "With a better garden and good interior design it could work, has major Mediterranean vibes," they noted.

