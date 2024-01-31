Homeowner shares remarkable photo of their unusual garden following rainstorms — here’s how it held up through downpour

One gardener went to the r/gardening subreddit to post a picture of their backyard in Vancouver Island, inspiring the masses.

The photo revealed a lush “lawn” of clover and fescue, as well as a mulched section of beautifully placed plants and flora.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The design and color scheme are truly magical. It doesn’t hurt that the photo was snapped after recent storms, making everything look like hydrated heaven.

“This was my pandemic project,” the Redditor explained in the comment thread.

This is a great example of native landscaping — a gardening trend spreading across lawns near and far. Not only does it look amazing, but it’s also great news for all of us.

Clover and native plants help attract pollinators, providing them with shelter and a natural food source.

Human survival is dependent on pollinators. Busy little bees, for example, pollinate approximately 35% of food crops consumed by humans and 80% of all flowering plants.

Aside from helping out the bees, native yards are easier on the wallet since they require less water, less fertilizer, and fewer pesticides to thrive.

Every year in the United States, traditional lawns require almost 3 trillion gallons of water, 200 million gallons of gas for mowing, and 70 million pounds of pesticides, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Even if you’re not ready to completely redo your yard, little changes have a huge impact. From clover lawns and vegetable gardens to wildflowers and xeriscaping, the benefits of natural yards are worth it.

The OP’s post was met with oodles of praise.

“Those are some happy plants,” one user commented.

“Love the clover pathway!” wrote another.

“So beautiful and inspiring!” said a third.

