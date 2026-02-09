Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of newly built backyard feature: 'This is spectacular'

For avid gardeners, planting stations provide a convenient place for storing materials and potted plants without straining your back. One homeowner took to Reddit to showcase the incredible potting station they added to their garden.

In the r/GardeningAustralia subreddit, one homeowner shared the incredible transformation of a potting station in their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the before image, the original poster shows a small deck with a beaten-up standing table along the side of their home. The decks are raised slightly above a small gardening area. After the renovation, the homeowner now has an incredible potting station.

The after images show a transformed table for potting, along with gorgeous vining plants along the house. The OP added some potted plants and new shelves for displaying plants. There is even a beautiful stepping stone pathway in the garden for easy access to the plants.

"Wanted a space to pot," the Redditor wrote. "95% second hand materials used. Quite happy with the result."

The raised garden beds in their yard are one way to create a more natural yard. Instead of a traditional lawn, which requires a lot of maintenance and at least 1 inch of water per week, native yards are much easier to tend to. They require less water and less maintenance than lawns, are more drought-resistant, and provide essential foods for pollinators. With less maintenance and even growing your own herbs, fruits, and vegetables, native gardens can save you money.

Gardening itself has shown to be helpful for mental health and even reduces cancer risk. Even adding native plants to part of your yard can help you reap the benefits of a natural lawn, like the garden beds and potting station in the OP's images.

Commenters shared their reactions to the post.

"That is a beautiful garden," one commenter wrote.

"That's so clever," another wrote. "I really like the way you've made hanging storage for your tools using the re-inforcing."

"Oh my, this is spectacular," another shared. "What a wonderful and beautiful place you've created!"

