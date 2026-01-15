Shopper thrilled after finding premium item for cheap at local thrift store: 'Lucky you'

"My search is over."

Didn't get that stand mixer you had on your Christmas list? One could be hiding at your local thrift store for a fraction of the price.

In a viral post shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one user's thrift store find of a white KitchenAid stand mixer has blown minds.

"$30 at Goodwill," the poster wrote, alongside a picture of the score on their kitchen counter. "All attachments. Perfect condition. My search is over."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Brand new KitchenAid stand mixers typically sell for over $400, making this find less than a tenth of the price.

Stand mixer owners in the comments were quick to give some best-practice tips.

"If it starts giving you issues, look up how to regrease and replace the worm gear," one wrote.

"The gears may be stripped, but you can find parts for $30 with some YouTube education," another wrote.

Many recommended checking out or sending in broken mixers to Mr. Mixer on TikTok and YouTube.

Thrifting also helps to keep usable items out of landfills, reducing unnecessary waste and the new energy and materials needed to make new products. Kitchen items often have years of use left after the original owner moves on or upgrades to a new one.

Donating old kitchen appliances, clothes, or jewelry can give you a deduction on your federal tax return, as stores like Goodwill are an IRS-approved nonprofit organization. Meanwhile, you avoid contributing to overflowing landfill sites, which are notorious producers of planet-warming pollution.

A lot of commenters shared their experiences with stand mixer finds, while others were just in awe at the discovery.

"Lucky you," one wrote.

"I found a white one with all three attachments for $19 a few years back," another shared. "One of the best scores of all time."

"Just saw one at [my local Goodwill] marked at $299 and not eligible for discounts," a third added.

