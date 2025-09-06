Driver shares honest reactions after purchasing first electric vehicle: 'It has been amazing'

The electric Volkswagen ID.4 crossover SUV has been making major waves. Consumers are big fans of the sleek design, the comfortable, spacious interior, and its power and efficiency.

"It has been amazing!" one recent leaser said on Reddit. "I love the ID.4 so far."

The new EV driver was thrilled, adding, "It drives so nice!"

"Great choice," said one commenter.

"I got mine on Monday and love it as well," wrote another. "Congrats!"

EVs are becoming increasingly affordable, but the savings also continue after purchase. When you make your next car an EV, you'll notice these vehicles require far less maintenance than standard cars powered by an internal combustion engine.

Meanwhile, electricity is cheaper than gasoline or diesel, and the pricing is less volatile. You can even charge your vehicle for free with solar panels.

The only learning curve this customer experienced was a small issue with charging: "I had a little trouble with Electrify America chargers the first two times, but after a call to their customer service, the problem was solved."

They realized that this was due to an unexpected perk associated with the car.

"With the new ID.4, VW gives you 500 kilowatt hours for free … it turns out I needed to load $10 to my account for it to start working," they said.

