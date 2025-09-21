Driver shares unfiltered opinion after making switch to first electric vehicle: 'Never going back'

Making your next car an electric vehicle can feel like a big change, but for one new EV driver, the switch has been smoother and more satisfying than expected. A Reddit user recently shared their review of life with a Chevrolet Equinox EV, and the post quickly drew attention from others on the topic of ditching gas for good.

In their post, titled "Never going back to gas!" the driver shared a photo of their shiny red Chevy. They wrote: "It's been almost a month and I LOVE this car!! I've had 6 cars and this one is by far my favorite. This is my first EV and so far, has been a very simple transition. I have access to a level 2 charger at work and will eventually get a 14-50 outlet installed at home."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The driver's enthusiasm is easy to understand. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs reduce expensive trips to the pump and typically require less maintenance over their lifetimes. That means noticeable savings for drivers. It also means reducing the harmful heat-trapping pollution that worsens air pollution. Simple shifts like driving an EV can help pave the way toward a cleaner, cooler future for everyone.

Those savings can stretch even further if you install solar panels. Charging your car at home by harnessing the power of the sun can bring the cost of your daily commute close to zero — not to mention the savings you have on powering everyday appliances. For anyone exploring options, companies like EnergySage make it easy to compare solar quotes from vetted installers.

Commenters were equally excited. One user said: "Once u go EV u never go back." They also added the question: "Another thing has anyone ever surveyed people who have bought an EV and still have an ICE car. I wonder what percentage rarely use the ICE car once they added an EV to the household. We certainly rarely used our ICE car once we got an EV."

Another person chimed in: "I totally agree. I'm one month in and it's been great." And one commenter summed up the glee: "There is a reason that the preponderance of people who go EV do not want to go back to being gasholes. You are discovering same. Enjoy the future."

