Customer thrilled after walking away from estate sale with incredible haul of free items: 'I don't think I'll ever be able to beat it'

"By far my best haul!"

by Jennifer Kodros
"By far my best haul!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Nothing beats a good deal. After pulling up to an estate sale, a Redditor was quick to share their one-of-a-kind experience on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

A crafter's dream, they discovered a plethora of supplies, including a crafting desk and rolling organizer, both of which were pictured in the post. While not pictured, they also scored mugs, an electric kettle, a coffee grinder, ornaments, and various other items. 

The lucky Redditor found all of this for the grand total of zero dollars. No, you didn't read that wrong. The estate "sale" wasn't so much of a sale as it was a giveaway.

"Everything was free," the OP wrote. "By far my best haul! I don't think I'll ever be able to beat it." 

They ended up leaving $20 because it all felt too good to be true. Even still, the score of a decade. 

Estate sales, thrift shops, and second-hand stores all have one thing in common — amazing finds at a fraction of the retail price. Whether it's something you need or a once-in-a-lifetime find, it's a guilt-free way to shop that saves money. In fact, thrifting can save up to $1,700 a year. It also promotes a circular economy, reducing what ends up in our oceans and landfills.

Much like a treasure hunt, you never know what you're going to find. One shopper found a much sought-after Cricut Cuttlebug machine for five dollars at a yard sale. Another thrifter found two Tom Ford jackets at an estate sale for $3 a pop. Another lucky lady found 14-karat gold pearl earrings for less than a dollar. There is definitely a thrill aspect to this alternative way to shop.

The crafting haul was certainly impressive, and several people commented as much. 

"I live for these moments," wrote one Redditor.

"Score! Happy Creating!" exclaimed another.

"That's an amazing haul!" admired a third.

x