Homeowner shares honest review after putting next-gen lawn equipment to the test: 'If you're on the fence'

This homeowner couldn't believe how easy and effective using their new electric chainsaw was.

They raved about their new electric chainsaw to the r/homestead subreddit, saying, "If you're on the fence about electric chainsaws, don't be."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The proof is in the picture — tons of wood chopped by the electric chainsaw. In the comments, the homeowner explained why they love their Stihl MSA 160 C.

"This little guy rips! Easily half the weight of the Farm Boss, with a short 12" bar on 1/4" chain, the battery never tapped out! After an hour it was still half charged, running it through knotty 2-12" fir and alder. I paid $300 out the door … and couldn't be happier," they said.

Electric chainsaws are lighter, quieter, and safer than their gas-powered counterparts, making them a great choice for casual use. An electric chainsaw isn't perfect for every occasion — it's not designed for continuous cutting of larger, thicker trunks, for example — but it is excellent for cutting smaller trunks, trimming branches, and shaping hedges.

Switching to an electric chainsaw will also save you money on gas. Just let it charge, and it's ready to go.

Electric chainsaws do not use dirty energy sources and therefore push out no pollution while in use. On the other hand, gas-powered chainsaws emit harmful chemicals such as benzene, which is a carcinogen. Long-term exposure to this pollution "could potentially double … current cancer risks," a 2018 study by the California Air Resources Board found.

It's not just chainsaws. Electric lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and string trimmers are safer, quieter, and just as effective.

Many commenters shared their own experiences with electric chainsaws.

"Man, I've got nothing like yours (A little Dewalt 12" "compact") saw, but it is quickly becoming my go-to saw for so many things," one user said. "This thing has a fond place in my heart at this point and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to the average homeowner for property clean up duties."

"Absolutely agree. 15 years cutting oak, cedar, alder, maple with a gas Sthil. Switched to the electric and won't be going back. … Lightweight, precision, no fuel to mess with, very little noise and no exhaust smoke," another Redditor wrote.

