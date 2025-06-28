Woodworker shares fascinating photos of clever project using log pulled from river: 'I'm surprised how well it's working'

A Redditor recently showcased an innovative use for their electric EGO chainsaw, transforming it into a milling tool with a homemade guide rig for cutting lumber. They even shared photos of a log they tackled with the tool.

"Who knew that the EGO chainsaw could be a milling machine," they posed in the post. "I built a chainsaw mill guide and put it to work with the Ego 20 inch chainsaw. I'm surprised how well it's working."

This clever DIY project highlights not just creativity but the broader advantages of electric yard tools over gas-powered appliances. The EGO brand is one that develops yard and garden tools that are entirely electric. "We're proud to bring to you the first line of cordless outdoor equipment with the power and performance of gas — without the noise, fuss, and fumes," the company says on its website.

Gas-powered tools emit pollution that rivals car exhaust. As Rewiring America has explained, using a single gas blower or mower can release more heat-trapping pollution in an hour than driving a car for the same amount of time.

The air pollutants from gas-powered yard tools have been linked to respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, and cancer. Across the United States, certain landscaping tools powered by fossil fuels emitted huge quantities of benzene, methane, and about 30 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2020, according to 2023 reporting from the Washington Post.

These appliances can also be very loud, potentially damaging human hearing and disturbing wildlife activity, like hunting and mating.

Electric tools, meanwhile, produce zero tailpipe emissions and are generally much quieter. When powered by solar energy, their environmental footprint is even smaller.

More and more people are embracing the switch to electric yard tools and to home solar systems too — and not only for their environmental benefits but because they can both cut down on long-term energy costs. Such shifts can be overwhelming, but resources like EnergySage exist to make a transition to solar, for example, more seamless. The company's free service makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, with the potential to save buyers up to $10,000 on installations. Pair an electric yard tool's lack of need for expensive gas with the potential of a low-to-no monthly energy bill at home, and landscaping could be looking up.

The r/EgoPowerPlus subreddit was really impressed with the DIY milling method, with some fellow posters sharing their own wins with electric chainsaws.

As one Redditor described, "I had to cut down a tree in [the] backyard and I had the ego and the other person had a gas chainsaw … he had so many issues and the ego just tore it up."

The original poster's experiment shows just how powerful and versatile electric tools like the EGO chainsaw can be. As more users share their stories, it's clear the future of yard work can be cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable.

