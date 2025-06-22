Homeowner shares first impressions after trying out next-gen landscaping equipment: 'It's so quiet'

Most people know that switching away from gas-powered lawn care equipment is better for the environment, but many also worry that they will sacrifice performance. A social media post, however, aims to put that myth to rest.

A Redditor in the r/Ryobi subreddit took time to rave about their new electric, self-propelled lawn mower. The original poster switched from a gas-powered mower and, after just one use, was ready to declare that the electric model "performs better overall" and gets "a big thumbs up."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In particular, the OP appreciated that on sloped parts of their yard, the 40-volt Ryobi had a lever to easily adjust the deck, and it maintained a good cut quality. The battery performed well, maintaining about half of its charge after finishing work on the one-third-acre lot.

But one feature stood out above all.

"The noise level is great," they wrote. "If you have ear buds on you can barely tell if the blade is engaged."

Lawn mowers aren't always the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to pollution, but they pose a major problem. Research has found that gas-powered mowers account for 5% of all air pollution in the United States, and that the harmful carbon pollution from one hour of mowing can be equivalent to driving a gas-powered car for 500 miles.

The noise concerns are also real. Gas-powered push mowers can reach up to 90 decibels, comparable to a jackhammer. The noise level of electric mowers, meanwhile, is much lower, similar to a dishwasher or washing machine.

For these reasons, several states are working to ban the sale of certain gas-powered lawn equipment, including mowers, and are urging citizens to instead purchase electric or reel mowers.

It's also what drove the OP to purchase their new mower — a sentiment shared by several commenters on the post.

"I recently bought the same lawnmower," one wrote. "Love it. It's so quiet."

Others raved about the Ryobi model purchased by the OP, especially the battery life on bigger yards.

'I have about a half acre of mowable space," one commenter shared. "The other day I did all of it, and then went back and mulched some dead leaves that were strewn about and I still had 25%. I'd say 3/4 acre is possible for sure."

