Dumpster diver befuddled after opening up bag of garbage found on side of road: 'Ended up getting a check for $316'

Dumpster diving isn't for everyone, but for those brave enough to try, they can occasionally strike literal gold.

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, one lucky person made a pretty penny off another man's trash. They shared a post explaining that they found a gold bracelet on the side of the road.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that they had stumbled upon a clear bag of trash while biking around their neighborhood. They could see that there was some costume jewelry in the bag — but were surprised to find that the bracelet they found was actually real gold. They also saved some other goodies in the bag.

"Took it home and sorted through it (and a few dirty diapers), and found some unopened face products, lotions, and a gold bracelet/silver pendant," said the Redditor. "Took it to a refinery and ended up getting a check for $316 ($313 for bracelet, $3 for pendant) on the spot!"

Dumpster diving can be a lucrative, albeit dirty, method for finding secondhand gems. Many retailers — including grocery stores, beauty shops, and clothing stores — often throw out perfectly usable, unopened, or untouched merchandise, which ends up in landfills instead of good homes. Retrieving these items is legal in public spaces, but divers aren't typically permitted to enter private property to do so.

Dumpster divers can divert waste from landfills, reducing the amount of garbage sitting there that contributes to planet-warming air pollution. Many divers, like the Reddit user, also find impressive treasures that put money back into their pockets after all of that laborious digging.

But like the poster experienced firsthand, dumpster diving can put you in contact with some, well, trash. The OP had to sort through dirty diapers to get to their gold bracelet, so prospective divers should be aware of the gross items they may come into contact with and take precautions to protect themselves.

Still, for a quick $316, that effort can be worth it, and Reddit users seem to agree.

"Hells yes, dude! Great saves!" one person commented.

"Wow…. What a score!! I'm envious of this find to say the least!!!" another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



