Dumpster diver stunned by discovery in store's trash after major holiday: 'That's ridiculous'

"That should be illegal to do!"

A dumpster diver highlighted worrying behavior after finding that employees at a store had tossed Easter candy packets and covered them in cleaning chemicals.

Posting on TikTok, Dumpster Dive King (@dumpsterdiveking) shared a video of hundreds of packets of Easter candy in a store's dumpster alongside many empty bottles of the cleaning product Windex.

"Employees poisoned all of the candy with Windex instead of donating it," wrote Dumpster Dive King in the video caption before warning people to be aware of such practices.

Dumpster diving enables people to salvage discarded and unused items from commercial, industrial, and residential areas, helping them save money by reusing others' waste.

Many dumpster divers partake in the activity to help fight food waste, as big supermarkets often throw away food that is nearing its best-by date but is still perfectly edible. This not only benefits people's wallets but is also good for the planet since it keeps items out of landfills.

However, this video highlights how some organizations go out of their way to discourage dumpster diving by ruining the products that they throw away. Always exercise caution when taking food items that could be unsafe.

This is disappointing, as many companies have been caught throwing away large amounts of food while people across the country struggle to make ends meet.

Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, but be aware of local trespassing laws. People looking to give dumpster diving a go should also consider wearing gloves to protect their hands, carrying bags to carry their haul, and washing everything thoroughly once they get home.

"That's ridiculous. They could've at least donated it to a local food bank," wrote one frustrated commenter on the dumpster diver's post.

Another added: "That should be illegal to do! Why wasn't it donated?"

