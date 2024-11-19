Dumpster diver scores unbelievable vintage item on trash day: 'This is absolutely the best of the best'

"Why would someone throw that away?"

While trash day is a mundane weekly occurrence for most, it's an exciting opportunity for others. For those willing to get their hands dirty, dumpster diving can turn up some stellar finds — and help better the planet at the same time.

Take the example of one dumpster diver who recently found a Brutalist-style armoire by BIF Korea on trash day. The lucky trash explorer documented their score on Reddit, calling the find "serendipitous."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Such a solid, sturdy piece," the poster wrote. "Plus, I loaded it onto the truck bed all by my lonesome, which I'm pretty proud of!"

Though the vintage armoire wasn't in pristine condition, the Redditor said they fixed cosmetic issues with wood touch-ups and plan to replace two missing door hinges. It's not clear how much the armoire is worth, but it appears to date back to the 1950s to 1970s when Brutalist architecture and home decor had relative popularity.

"Dumpster diving" for usable items needlessly thrown away can benefit the planet by giving appliances, electronics, household items, and more a second life. Plus, salvaging perfectly good products from the trash can save you money, which is why some individuals have historically turned to dumpster diving as a survival tactic.

It is important to be cautious while dumpster diving — you are likely to run into harmful items like broken glass or spoiled and recalled products while sorting through trash. Some dumpsters may also be located on private property where trespassing is illegal. Though dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, you'll want to check your state and local ordinances to know your rights.

If you're prepared and intentional, dumpster diving can yield incredible deals while reducing the environmental impacts of other people's waste. You may even make the internet envious of your top-notch finds.

"Holy cow, that's beautiful," one Redditor commented on the armoire post. Another commenter added, "This is absolutely the best of the best."

"Why would someone throw that away?" a third commenter lamented. "That could have been repurposed easily. Woodworkers would cut someone else's finger off for that."

