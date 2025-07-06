  • Home Home

Outraged resident captures unbelievable video of dangerous method neighbor uses to 'walk' their dog: 'I feel like this breaks at least one law'

by Kelsey Kovner
"Some people don’t deserve pets."

Photo Credit: Reddit

People often say there are no bad dogs, only bad owners. One Redditor captured a video of a particularly bad pet owner who was not only putting their dog in danger but also setting a bad example for the whole neighborhood. 

In the video, viewers can see out through the windshield of a car. The car in front of them is driving quite slowly with a large dog running alongside, tethered to the car by a leash coming out of the passenger-side window. The dog appears to be a husky, and while this type of dog may need a lot of exercise, this is an incredibly irresponsible way to take care of a pet. 

They wrote: "My neighbors literally 'walk' their dog by driving down the street with the leash hanging out the window — while the poor dog sprints to keep up at 20+ mph." 

In 2017, NPR wrote on the benefits of walking your dog, finding that "dog owners on average walked 22 minutes more per day compared to people who didn't own a dog." So, not only is this person potentially causing their dog harm, but they are also losing out on some of the health benefits associated with pet ownership. Plus, by driving their car, they are polluting while they "walk" their dog. 

This is one of the worst examples of pet ownership on Reddit, but there are plenty of great and eco-friendly examples. Some people have thrifted pet toys, finding stuffed animal hauls for incredible deals. Others have recycled old toilet paper rolls to make fun and engaging enrichment for their dogs. 

The original poster was irate over this incident, saying this wasn't the first time, and other Redditors agreed. 

"I feel like this breaks at least one law," wrote one person.

Someone else recommended action in the future, saying: "Next time call the police, and show them all of the videos you have of this." 

Another commenter said: "Some people don't deserve pets. Anything could literally go wrong."

