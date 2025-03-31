Proud pet owner shows off budget-friendly fix for chewed-up disaster: 'I'm glad to not have to throw it away'

Modern consumerism culture normalizes discarding broken items and replacing them with new ones. However, repairing old items yourself can cut costs while also reducing waste.

A proud pet owner demonstrated this fact in a post on the subreddit r/Anticonsumption, where they wrote about the repair they had made to their dog's bed.

"Mended a very worn dog bed and made a custom fitted sheet for it rather than buy a new one," wrote the pet owner before sharing photos of the mended bed, complete with their very cute pup.

The pet owner explained how their dog digs into the fabric, and because the beds are so poorly made, the bed comes apart. Instead of throwing it out, the owner stitched it up before fashioning a fitted sheet over it.

Repairing or reusing items for other purposes can greatly help cut costs at home while also reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills. According to Environment America, the U.S throws out 4.9 pounds of trash per person every day, and the majority of this ends up in landfills, where it produces harmful pollution and leeches toxic chemicals into the environment.

Following the mantra reduce, reuse, recycle, you can help minimize the amount of waste that is sent to landfills and also reduce the amount of stuff produced in the first place. Organizations such as Trashie can be a good place to start for recycling clothes. There are also several other organizations, such as Costco and Audi, that will help you dispose of old electronics.

The pet owners' craftiness was met with admiration by several of the commenters.

"Great idea!!! Your pup looks quite happy with it too," wrote one commenter.

"I'm glad to not have to throw it away," the pet owner replied.

