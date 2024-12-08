Shopper outraged after noticing mind-boggling trend taking over high fashion: 'Goodwill wouldn't sell those pants for $1'

"$500 for jeans that look torn and dirty…. why?"

Distressed jeans have been trendy since the 1970s, but some designers are taking the trend to extreme levels and creating controversy.

One shopper on Reddit criticized the John Elliott brand for charging an exorbitant price for jeans that look like they were just pulled out of the trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post's photo shows Judah jeans, which are marketed as comfortable, distressed, vintage, and unique, with a slim and tapered design.

"$500 for jeans that look torn and dirty.... why?" the original poster wondered.

It's curious why anyone would pay such an absurd price for this fashion trend. Instagrammers also called out another designer brand selling fake-pee-stained jeans for $800.

Not only are overpriced, distressed jeans a questionable way to spend money, but they also raise environmental concerns.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The production of distressed jeans often requires excessive chemicals and water, which leads to increased waste and pollution. The fashion industry is already one of the biggest polluters on the planet, so garments such as these only exacerbate the problem.

If you love the distressed jeans look, a better approach is to shop for secondhand denim at thrift stores and perhaps even transform old jeans into unique creations.

If you're handy with a sewing machine, you can create funky stitch patterns to mend torn jeans and make them usable again. Another option is the Levi's trade-in program, which will pay you via store credit for your old jeans.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

R/mildlyinfuriating followers were shocked at the price tag for the distressed jeans in the OP's post and vented their frustrations about the designer brand's marketing tactic.

"Goodwill wouldn't sell those pants for $1," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

"Literally just f****** buy a used pair of jeans, cut them up a bit, and throw them out into the mud or something," someone else suggested.

Another Redditor wrote, "Wow, my father's closet must be worth a fortune."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.