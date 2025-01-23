Gardener seeks advice for tending to uncommon 'dinosaur' tree: 'It grows pretty fast at about 3-5 ft a year'

"This is my first one, from what I've researched they're good between zones 4 to 8."

Dawn redwoods are glorious, fast-growing trees that are mostly found in China but have been cultivated all over the United States, as they grow best in shady regions with wet soil. In an effort to enjoy one on their own, a Redditor decided to seek advice from the r/sfwtrees subreddit.

"Just got a dawn redwood, any tips for a first time owner that you don't see online for these dinosaurs?" the original poster asked. A photo shows a tiny dawn redwood that has just been planted in the ground.

Dawn redwood trees are not commonly grown in private gardens. Seeking advice on Reddit is useful, as doing so could give the OP an idea of how best to grow the beautiful tree independently. The OP found this to be true, with dozens of Redditors flocking to the comments.

"This is my first one, from what I've researched they're good between zones 4 to 8, so most of the US," wrote one commenter. Indeed, zones 4 through 8 encompass a wide range of the U.S. mainland.

"I've read that it grows pretty fast at about 3-5 ft a year… if you actually just search dawn redwood in the Reddit search some people have posted yearly progressions, some of which are pretty wild," the commenter continued.

Others presented more specific advice.

"Pull the mulch back a little(3") from the trunk to expose the root flare. Take off the nursery stake, if it won't stand up use stakes further out with loose strapping and remove after a year, ideally just don't stake. Water 10 gallons or so once weekly. Replace mulch annually without letting it pile up on the trunk, expand the mulch ring as you go," one commenter explained.

Planting trees is a great way to refresh your landscape, promote shade, and benefit the ecosystem. Trees are also potent air cleaners. As SeedFormations explains: "Trees absorb odors and other harmful gases like ammonia, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, and ozone. They also filter out dust and particulates from the air by trapping them in the leaves and barks."

An acre of mature trees "provides oxygen for 18 people for one year." Planting near your home is also beneficial because trees can "substantially save you on air conditioning," reducing your need to use energy.

Trees such as dawn redwoods that grow large quickly are a beautiful way to save money and energy and repair air quality.

